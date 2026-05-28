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Home / United States / Trump's hospital visit omits meeting Iran war injured troops: Report

Trump's hospital visit omits meeting Iran war injured troops: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump skipped meeting the 14 troops injured in the conflict against Iran during his visit for the six-month medical checkup to Walter Reed Medical Centre, CBS News reported.

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CBS cited a family member of one soldier and a military official familiar with Trump's visit that he visited the US service members but did not meet any of the 14 injured troop members who are also recovering at the hospital.

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It further reported that while the White House said Trump met service members at the Army's flagship medical center, but repeatedly declined to say whether the president saw soldiers injured in Operation Epic Fury.

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"President Trump was honoured to meet with our amazing service members and medical staff while at Walter Reed Medical Centre," said a White House spokesperson, who declined to provide any guidance on why the president did not meet with soldiers wounded in the Iran war as per CBS.

The outlet noted how it is customary for American presidents to visit with troops wounded in battle.

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It cited previous examples of how in 2004, during the Iraq War, President George W. Bush said after a visit to Walter Reed, that it was an honour "to meet the wounded who have made a decision to sacrifice for this nation's security and for freedom in the world... It is an honour to meet their parents or their wives, their children, brave souls who support their loved one with all their heart."

As the security situation evolves in the region, CBS, citing the Department of War, of how 409 U.S. troops have been injured in the Iran war.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump remained committed to striking a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, warning that he "won't be outlasted" as he "doesn't care about the midterm" elections.

"Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added.

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be "open to everybody", adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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