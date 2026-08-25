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Home / United States / Trump's popularity hits record low amid Iran war, finds Reuters Ipsos Poll

Trump's popularity hits record low amid Iran war, finds Reuters Ipsos Poll

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's popularity has hit a record low as Washington remains engaged in the prolonged conflict with Iran, with the American public's approval of the conflict falling to its lowest level, a poll by Reuters Ipsos analysed on Monday.

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The poll over a period of four days surveyed 1,215 American adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.

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It was reported that a mere 31% of Americans supported the US military action against Iran, a number which slid down from the previous Reuters Ipsos Poll in March that recorded 37% and another earlier this month at 34%.

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As per the Reuters Ipsos poll, some 69% of Republican respondents support the war, compared with 77% in March.

The decline was driven by fewer self-identified Republicans backing the conflict.

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Notably, some 83% of the country thought that the conflict with Iran would go on "for an extended period of time," the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found, up from 80% earlier this month.

Meanwhile, independent voters in the poll favoured Democrats over Republicans - 33% to 19% - when they were asked as to whom they would vote for in congressional elections if the election were held today.

The fall in Trump's ratings comes as the President had campaigned for his victory run to the 2024 presidential election, riding the tide of controlling inflation and avoiding lengthy military conflicts.

Now six months into the war with Iran, US gasoline prices are more than a dollar higher per gallon than they were before the war, Reuters reported.

As developments follow in the region, the United States issued fresh wave of actions on individuals and entities which it said were involved in the Iranian regime's "weapons procurement; cyber intrusions into U.S. energy, defense, and health infrastructure; and the illicit oil shipments that fund terrorism across the Middle East."

Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State called on the international community to join Washington in holding them to account. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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