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Home / United States / Trump's son-in-law's alleged secret Saudi, UAE dealings detailed in book; he rejects claims

Trump's son-in-law's alleged secret Saudi, UAE dealings detailed in book; he rejects claims

Jared Kushner calls allegations 'outrageous and categorically false' after Vanity Fair publishes an excerpt from a book alleging secret bank accounts and transfers

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New York, Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. ANI
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US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has rubbished allegations raised in a new book that allegedly connect him to slush funds managed by the people of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

In a post on X Kushner said, "Vanity Fair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations," he said

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"During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened. These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent," he added.

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In its report Vanity Fair published an excerpt from Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East authored by Matthew Cole.

In the book, the excerpt of which was published in Vanity Fair, Cole wrote, “In late spring 2020, a source I knew to be reliable called me with a story...The Dutch government had hacked into Jared Kushner’s phone and monitored him as he accessed a Dubai-based bank account. What was odd, the source said, was that the money in the account—hundreds of millions of dollars—had come from a bank in Azerbaijan. Most importantly, Kushner appeared to have transferred significant amounts of money from the Dubai account to other individuals, including a warlord, a mercenary and a one-time hit man. The story sounded preposterous, I told my source. And yet. Six months later, I found myself speaking with someone else about the UAE government and their use of mercenaries in conflicts around the Middle East and Africa when I asked, on a whim, whether they knew anything about Kushner and bank transfers from a UAE account. My acquaintance grew quiet. Then they replied, ‘Yes.’” Kushner’s lawyer denied the bank account existed."

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According to the author an intelligence operation that hacked into Kushner's phone allegedly discovered that Kushner had access to two bank accounts --one Azerbaijani, the other Israeli --where a Saudi Royal and an Emirati Royal deposited money.

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