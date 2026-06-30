Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated on Monday (local time) that Washington is actively working to coordinate a state visit by President Donald Trump to India, noting that the trip is highly improbable to occur ahead of the US midterm elections slated for November this year.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Gor mentioned that preliminary arrangements for the high-level visit are in progress following an official invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral dialogue in France.

Advertisement

"It's not any time during the midterms... When the Prime Minister met him in France, the Indian side brought it up that he has been invited. We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later."

Advertisement

Gor further confirmed that Prime Minister Modi is projected to travel to the United States to attend the high-profile G20 Summit in December 2026. He added that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had formally invited the Indian Prime Minister to travel to Washington.

"Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20."

Advertisement

The American envoy shared that he had recently updated Trump regarding his official visits to India alongside the expanding commercial and economic framework between the two nations.

"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both."

These observations follow recent remarks by Rubio, who indicated that the Trump administration is targeting the early part of next year for the US President's trip to India.

"We're hoping that's what we're working towards - sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it's very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy."

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor also voiced strong confidence that the proposed India-US bilateral trade pact is approaching finalisation after nearly 18 months of intensive negotiations.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal."

He pointed out that the duration of the talks must be kept in context, observing that comparable trade pacts in other global contexts have historically taken much longer to materialise.

"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close."

Gor added that Trump frequently references his previous visit to India with great affection and is eager to return.

"His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to... having the President visit us back in India."

The ambassador further announced that the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping are scheduled to hold a ministerial meeting in the Philippines in approximately two weeks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)