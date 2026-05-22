Tulsi Gabbard resigns as US DNI to support husband battling rare bone cancer

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's top intelligence official, Tulsi Gabbard, on Friday resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, Fox News Digital reported.

Advertisement

According to Fox News Digital, Gabbard informed Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office today. Her resignation will take effect on June 30.

Advertisement

She further stated, "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

Advertisement

Gabbard thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the past year and a half and said she would ensure a smooth transition before leaving office.

"Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family," she wrote.

Advertisement

During her tenure as DNI, Gabbard undertook efforts aimed at restructuring the intelligence community, including reducing the size of the agency and dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the intelligence apparatus.

Gabbard also oversaw the declassification of more than half a million pages of government records related to matters including the Trump-Russia investigation and the assassinations of former US President John F Kennedy and Senator Robert F Kennedy.

According to Fox News Digital, Gabbard also established a "Weaponisation Working Group" to coordinate efforts across federal agencies regarding alleged misuse of government institutions during the Biden administration.

The report further said that under Gabbard's leadership, the National Counterterrorism Centre prevented over 10,000 individuals with alleged links to narco-terrorism from entering the United States in 2025 and added more than 85,000 such individuals to the terror watchlist. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)