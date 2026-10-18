Two dead, including child, several injured after vehicle drives onto Kansas Soccer Field

Kansas [US], October 18 (ANI): Two people, including a child, were killed, and several others suffered injuries on Saturday when a vehicle drove directly onto a field during an active soccer match at a sports facility in Wichita, Kansas.

CNN, citing local authorities, reported that law enforcement personnel immediately took the suspect into custody following the tragedy at the Stryker Sports Complex. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department assured the public that the driver is detained and "there is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver."

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CNN reported that emergency responders rushed to the venue after the vehicle ploughed through the complex around 3:25 PM local time. Moses noted that two "juveniles" were passengers inside the automobile during the incident and confirmed that the vehicle stayed at the scene afterwards.

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Officials stated that the identities of the two victims, one minor and one adult, have not yet been made public as investigators work to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Law enforcement officials are currently analysing physical evidence at the scene to reconstruct the event. According to CNN, Moses indicated that investigators have not yet determined the vehicle's speed or the precise manner in which it breached the security perimeter gate.

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The impact of the tragedy led to an immediate shutdown of scheduled events across the facility.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) confirmed that the third-place and championship matches of a nearby flag football state competition were suspended while police secured and examined the adjacent field at the Stryker Sports Complex.

Expressing condolences over the tragic incident, the Association stated that the details of the rescheduled matches will be announced on Monday.

"The KSHSAA extends our condolences to the families and teams impacted by the incident on a field adjacent to the flag football competition at Stryker Sports Complex Saturday. Given the nature of the emergency, we felt it was best to suspend the flag football third-place and championship games until a later date. Details will be announced Monday," the Association wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

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