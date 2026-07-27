Two dead, several injured in shooting at Seattle food festival

Seattle [US], July 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and several others were injured - including a child - in a shooting incident reported at the Seattle food festival on Sunday evening, CNN reported, citing Fire officials.

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Citing fire officials, CNN reported that the shooting took place just a block from the city's iconic Space Needle.

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The Seattle Fire Department said that it responded to reports of a shooting at the Seattle Centre just after 6 pm (local time).

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The fire department, in a statement, said that two people were declared dead at the scene and four others, the youngest of which was 2-years-old, were transported to a hospital.

Harborview Medical Centre said all patients suffered gunshot wounds and one woman is in critical condition. The hospital added that the range of injuries for the four patients involved the arm, leg, abdomen and lower leg.

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Fire officials also noted that one woman declined to go to the hospital.

As per the American broadcaster, authorities have not announced details on a suspect or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

The cause of the shooting is not known.

The shooting incident took place as the area was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle Festival, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

CNN reported, citing the Gun Violence Archive, that the shooting is one of at least 271 mass shootings in the US this year.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot.

Shortly after the incident was reported, the Seattle Center Monorail announced it would be closed for the remainder of the day and would resume operations Monday morning.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

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