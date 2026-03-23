Two pilots killed, 41 injured as Air Canada flight hits fire rescue vehicle at LaGuardia Airport

New York [US], March 23 (ANI): A major aviation tragedy struck LaGuardia Airport late Sunday when a commercial flight collided with an emergency vehicle on the runway, resulting in the death of two pilots and leaving 41 others injured, according to reports by CNN.

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The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 pm when a Jazz Aviation flight, operating on behalf of Air Canada, "hit an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle" that was already on the tarmac, "responding to a separate incident." CNN noted that the impact was fatal for the flight crew, with both the pilot and co-pilot losing their lives in the collision.

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The crash resulted in a large-scale emergency response, as 39 passengers from the aircraft and two fire officers were rushed to local medical facilities. While the injured were "taken to hospitals," officials have not yet released specific "details on their conditions."

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In the aftermath of the disaster, the airport has been placed under a total lockdown. CNN reported that LaGuardia will "remain closed until at least 2 pm Monday" to facilitate a comprehensive forensic analysis of the accident site. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently "sending a team" to the airport to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with their investigation.

Expressing his condolences via social media, Duffy stated, "Our prayers this morning are with the families impacted by the ground collision at LaGuardia. The @FAANews is deploying a team to the site to support the @NTSB's investigation." He further clarified that the facility "remains closed until 2 pm while the NTSB investigates the accident site."

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The investigation has taken on an international dimension, as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced it is also "deploying a team of investigators" to the site. This team will collaborate with US federal authorities to determine the cause of the deadly encounter between Air Canada Express flight 8646 and the "Port Authority firefighting vehicle."

Compounding the regional travel chaos, a separate emergency briefly disrupted operations at Newark Liberty International Airport. CNN reported that a ground stop was implemented following a "tower evacuation around 7:30 am" due to a "burning smell coming from an elevator," though the situation was quickly contained.

While Newark has since resumed normal operations and remains "calm inside the airport," LaGuardia continues to face significant disruption. The NTSB and Port Authority police are currently "working with airline partners and federal authorities" to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of the runway before flights can resume. (ANI)

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