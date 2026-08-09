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Home / United States / Two pilots killed in US firefighting helicopter crash

Two pilots killed in US firefighting helicopter crash

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 9 (ANI/WAM): Two helicopter pilots who crashed while they were fighting a wildfire in Utah have died, officials have confirmed. The pilots were killed when their Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter went down, according to the Sevier County Sheriff.

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The helicopter was among those fighting a fire in the Fishlake National Forest. The crash ignited a new fire that spread to connect with the existing blaze, which has now scorched nearly 174 square miles (nearly 451quare kilometres).

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Officials did not identify the pilots but said they were employed by Helicopter Transport Services, which was contracted by the US Forest Service.

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Initially, officials said they were unable to reach the crash site because of the fire. Then, crews were able to enter the area and confirmed the deaths. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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