UKPNP establishes US national chapter at Texas convention, calls for probe into alleged rights violations in PoJK

Texas [US], August 15 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) formally established its United States national chapter during a convention held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Texas, bringing together party delegates, office bearers from various US states and representatives of progressive and nationalist organisations.

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According to a post on X by UKPNP Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the August 10 convention marked the consolidation of the party's existing state-level units across the United States into a national organisational structure.

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UKPNP Central Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri attended the convention as the chief guest and administered the oath of office to the newly elected United States National Executive Cabinet.

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In his message, Khan congratulated the newly elected cabinet and said the formation of a structured national body in the United States would strengthen the party's international diplomatic and advocacy efforts.

The convention also adopted a series of resolutions concerning the situation in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). According to Khan's post, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and the newly constituted national cabinet jointly condemned what they described as escalating violence and the alleged use of excessive force against civilians in PoJK since June 5, 2026.

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The UKPNP called for an immediate end to what it described as military blockades, curfews, communication blackouts and restrictions affecting civilian life. It also demanded the withdrawal of security forces from public healthcare facilities.

The resolutions further called for the lifting of the ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the unfreezing of targeted bank accounts, restoration of travel documents and the restoration of telecommunications and other communication networks across the region.

On accountability, the party called for a full accounting of people allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance and demanded the release of political detainees held under anti-terrorism laws.

The UKPNP also sought independent and impartial judicial investigations into allegations of serious human rights violations and called for those found responsible to be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The party further called for the resumption of formal negotiations with the Joint Awami Action Committee and implementation of what it described as the committee's agreed Charter of Demands.

Among its other demands, the UKPNP sought cancellation of what it termed fraudulent domicile certificates allegedly issued to non-residents and called for independent international fact-finding missions to assess and monitor the human rights situation in the region. (ANI)

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