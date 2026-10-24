DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Ukraine elites grow rich off wartime aid while children die in trenches, says Elon Musk; claims Kyiv aid being laundered to fund US political campaigns

Ukraine elites grow rich off wartime aid while children die in trenches, says Elon Musk; claims Kyiv aid being laundered to fund US political campaigns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:07 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], October 24 (ANI): Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday (local time) claimed that financial aid being sent to Ukraine to fight Russia is being laundered back to the US through "multiple laundry" channels, which is being used to fund political campaigns of some of the politicians.

In a post on X, Musk wrote. "What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people. The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches."

Advertisement

"And some of that US taxpayer money comes back through multiple laundry machines to fund political campaigns in America, which is why you see some politicians caring more about Ukraine than America!" Musk added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said that speed limits on Starlink and Starshield are still in place and have not been fully restored.

He said things have become harder for Ukraine in its war with Russia due to these limits.

Advertisement

The remarks are in contrast to claims made by Washington, where the US President asserted that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's access to Starshield.

“The speed limits on Starlink and Starshield are still there. The speed has not been restored. And the delivery of interceptors to protect us against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. We’re waiting for interceptors that were already agreed on. But they are still not coming. This is a real problem, because the Russians attack us almost every single day. All of this is happening while we continue our quite successful operations on the front,” he said in a virtual address to the Hudson Institute.

“We keep defending positions. Things have become harder - partly because of the Starlink and Starshield policies and speed limits. But our frontline is still holding, and I am proud of how strong our people are,” he added.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Trump had called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week and asked him to restore Ukraine’s full access to the Starshield satellite communications network.

Citing sources, the report said that the call came after Ukrainian officials reported that they were encountering new limits on their ability to operate military drones.

Earlier on October 21, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had directed an intentional slowdown of Ukraine's essential military Starlink network, sparking widespread alarm in Kyiv and leaving the Trump administration bewildered. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts