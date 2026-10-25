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Home / United States / "Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service, can't be used for offensive drone strikes": Elon Musk

"Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service, can't be used for offensive drone strikes": Elon Musk

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 25 (ANI): SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (local time) said that the Ukrainian military violated Starlink's terms of service and was using it for offensive drone strikes to "kill people".

In a post on X, Musk said that this "loophole" was closed last week. He also said Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war.

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"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine's military violated Starlink's terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," he wrote on X.

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Further asserting that Starlink remains critical to the defence of Ukraine, Musk said SpaceX has done more for Kyiv than any other private firm on the planet.

"Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia. SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth by far," he added.

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Musk also pressed for his anti-war views between Ukraine and Russia.

"That said, I have nothing but utter contempt for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell," he said.

Elon Musk on Friday also claimed that financial aid being sent to Ukraine to fight Russia is being laundered back to the US through "multiple laundry" channels, which is being used to fund political campaigns of some of the politicians.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that operational speeds for Starlink and Starshield satellite communication networks have been restored to levels seen prior to recent restrictions. Zelenskyy highlighted the critical role of the satellite service in supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities along the front lines and countering aerial strikes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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