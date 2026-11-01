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Home / United States / UN chief condemns death of OHCHR staff member in Houthi detention in Yemen, seeks impartial probe

UN chief condemns death of OHCHR staff member in Houthi detention in Yemen, seeks impartial probe

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ANI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], November 1 (ANI): The United Nations Secretary-General has condemned the death of a UN human rights staff member, Mohammad el Shami, while in the custody of Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen, and called for an immediate, impartial, transparent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the UN chief said he was "appalled and condemns the death" of the United Nations colleague, who served with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

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He added that El Shami had been arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities since June 6, 2024.

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The Secretary-General extended his "deepest condolences" to the family of the deceased and his colleagues at OHCHR, while expressing solidarity with all detained UN colleagues and their families.

The circumstances surrounding El Shami's death remain unclear, the statement said, adding that since his detention in June 2024, the Houthi de facto authorities had provided neither information about his well-being nor proof of life, despite repeated requests from the United Nations.

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"The United Nations is urgently seeking answers from the de facto authorities about the circumstances of his death," the statement said.

The Secretary-General called for an "immediate, impartial, transparent and thorough investigation" into the death.

The statement noted that this was the second death of a United Nations staff member in detention by the Houthi de facto authorities, following the death of a World Food Programme colleague in February 2025.

Describing the incident as a painful reminder of the grave risks faced by UN and humanitarian personnel, the Secretary-General said that several personnel remained arbitrarily detained, some for years.

"Their continued detention is unacceptable and causes immense suffering to them and their families," the statement said.

The Secretary-General also recalled that all persons deprived of their liberty must be treated humanely and with respect for their inherent dignity and human rights.

It emphasised that authorities exercising custody bear full responsibility for the protection and safety of detained individuals, as well as ensuring their access to medical care and safeguarding their physical and psychological well-being.

The Secretary-General further expressed grave concern over the safety and well-being of 70 United Nations personnel, five former UN staff members, and personnel from humanitarian and civil society organisations who remain detained.

He reiterated his call for their "immediate and unconditional release". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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