New York [US], October 11 (ANI): International condemnation has intensified following an attack carried out by Houthi forces targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which sparked widespread global concern amid ongoing regional hostilities.

The Saturday afternoon assault on the aviation hub in the Saudi capital killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

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Weighing in on the incident, UN Secretary-General António Guterres took to social media to express his outrage over the offensive. In a post on X, he stated, “I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately.”

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Providing an update on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) detailed the extent of the casualties. In its statement, GACA said, “Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese.”

“The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow His mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed,” the statement added.

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This incident followed earlier attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA reported had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

The latest assault prompted several countries to condemn the targeting of Saudi Arabia and express solidarity with the Kingdom. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the attacks, saying they targeted King Khalid International Airport and resulted in the deaths of Saudi citizens and injuries to civilians.

In its statement, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine strongly condemns the attacks that targeted the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and resulted in the martyrdom of several Saudi citizens and the injury of numerous civilians.”

The Palestinian ministry further expressed “full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and supported all measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, while extending sincere condolences to the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia, along with wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Egypt also expressed strong condemnation, describing the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and a disregard for civilian safety, while affirming that it stood alongside Saudi Arabia in confronting the attacks.

Similarly, Qatar condemned the strike, attributing it to the Houthis, and called it a “serious violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilians and civil aviation.

Following Saturday's attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies. Several airlines announced flight cancellations or suspensions, while the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany and Spain issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid the airport or exercise caution amid continuing security concerns.

Akasa Air extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 13, while Kuwait Airways cancelled its Riyadh-bound and return flights on Saturday due to the airport closure.

Furthermore, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia strongly recommended that American citizens avoid King Khalid International Airport and surrounding areas, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. The British Foreign Office also advised British nationals to avoid the airport until it was secure and to monitor guidance issued by Saudi authorities. (ANI)

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