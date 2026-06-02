UN chief says maintaining UN force in Lebanon "necessary" once current peacekeepers depart

New York [US], June 2 (ANI): The United Nations must maintain a strategic footprint in Lebanon once the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires at the conclusion of the year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council.

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Emphasising the indispensable role of international observers in maintaining regional stability, the UN chief highlighted that a continued deployment remains critical to preventing further escalation.

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"Under all proposed options, a uniformed United Nations presence working to facilitate de-escalation, dialogue, liaison and coordination, and support for the Lebanese Armed Forces would be necessary... towards the overarching objective of a long-term solution to the conflict," Guterres said.

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To sustain this mission, Guterres has proposed three options, ranging from nearly 2,000 to more than 5,500 UN personnel.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, approximately 7,500 peacekeepers drawn from nearly 50 nations currently constitute the UNIFIL force.

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The report further noted that these international troops are deployed in southern Lebanon near the Blue Line, the 120 km (75-mile) effective border between Lebanon and Israel, where they are in the middle of Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

Providing crucial operational context to these ongoing discussions, a letter sent to the Security Council and obtained by The Jerusalem Post reveals that the United Nations is considering the deployment of an international military mission to southern Lebanon to oversee the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under this proposed new framework, the force would comprise hundreds or even thousands of troops and would be tasked with ensuring that the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel is maintained.

This strategic initiative appears to offer a workaround for the Security Council's decision last year to terminate UNIFIL by creating an entirely new mission under a different framework.

To facilitate this transition, the Secretary-General's letter details the varying levels of personnel and operational capabilities required for each framework.

Fleshing out these specific blueprints, the most ambitious proposal would deploy approximately 350 UN military observers, supported by four infantry battalions of 750 troops each and a reserve force of 700 soldiers.

Under this comprehensive model, the force would be capable of monitoring most of the Blue Line, conducting patrols up to the Litani River, investigating violations, coordinating closely with both the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and physically positioning itself between the parties to help prevent escalation, whilst also supporting ceasefire monitoring and strengthening Lebanese state authority in the south.

Scaling down from this robust posture, the intermediate option would include 285 military observers, two battalions of 750 troops each, and a reserve force of 450 soldiers.

This specific force would retain some direct monitoring capabilities along the Blue Line and investigate violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, albeit on a more limited scale. Whilst coordination between the parties would continue, the force would have only a limited ability to separate hostile forces or de-escalate incidents, and its support for Lebanese Army operations would also be reduced.

Alternatively, the lightest option under consideration would consist of 215 unarmed military observers, protected by two battalions of 450 troops each and a 350-member quick reaction force.

Under this scaled-back model, the UN would primarily observe and report, leaving it able to monitor only parts of the Blue Line, investigate certain violations, and facilitate communication between the parties. However, it would lack the ability to position itself between the IDF and Lebanese forces or meaningfully de-escalate crises, and its engineering, demining, and enforcement capabilities would be minimal.

Bridging all three proposals, the international body emphasised that these models assume substantial support assets, including helicopters for medical evacuation, engineering and demining units, surveillance systems, drones, radar capabilities, and satellite imagery. The UN notes that without these technological enablers, continuous monitoring of the entire Blue Line would be impossible.

Notably, despite the initial mandate constraints, the report does not present an option for ending the UN's military presence in southern Lebanon, despite the Security Council's decision. Instead, it offers only alternatives for maintaining an international force in the area. (ANI)

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