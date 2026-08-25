UN chief strongly condemns fatal attack on peacekeepers in South Sudan

New York [US], August 25 (ANI): United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) condemned in the strongest possible terms an ambush on a patrol of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Jonglei State that killed two Ethiopian peacekeepers and injured seven others.

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The attack, carried out by unidentified armed individuals on Monday, also left two South Sudan National Police Service personnel and two UNMISS civilian staff injured, according to the statement issued by the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric attributable to the Secretary-General.

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"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms Monday's ambush by unidentified armed individuals on a United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) patrol in Jonglei State in South Sudan," the statement read.

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Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the families of those killed and to their respective governments, while wishing those injured a swift and full recovery.

The UN chief also warned that the attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and called for all such attacks to be promptly investigated.

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"All attacks on peacekeepers must be promptly investigated, and those responsible must be effectively prosecuted and held accountable," the statement added.

The UN Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to stand with the victims and their families during what he described as a profoundly difficult time.

Earlier in the day, India also condemned the attack and called for an immediate and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York paid tribute to the fallen Ethiopian peacekeeper and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"We condemn the attack carried out on UN peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS on 24 August 2026. We pay tribute to the fallen Ethiopian Blue Helmet and wish an early recovery to the injured peacekeepers," the Indian Mission said.

India also underlined the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel and called on all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers operating under UN Security Council mandates.

The Indian Mission urged full adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers and called for a detailed probe into the attack.

"We call upon all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, who operate under UN Security Council mandates," the Mission added, urging an immediate and thorough investigation and full accountability.

Meanwhile, UNMISS also strongly condemned the ambush on its patrol travelling to Pajut in Jonglei State.

UNMISS has deployed a Quick Reaction Force to secure the area and support the emergency response following the attack.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, described the deadly violence targeting UN personnel serving to support peace in South Sudan as unacceptable.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the peacekeepers who lost their lives and wish those injured a speedy recovery," Gbeho said in a statement.

She also called on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

UNMISS reiterated that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

The attack comes as UN peacekeepers continue to operate under a Security Council mandate in South Sudan, supporting efforts to protect civilians and promote peace and stability amid a severe displacement crisis driven by internal conflict, climate-related disasters and the continued influx of people fleeing the war in neighbouring Sudan. (ANI)

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