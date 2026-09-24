UN reforms, climate change, counter-terrorism in focus at India-CARICOM meet on UNGA sidelines

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Cooperation on UN reforms, climate change, counter-terrorism and transnational crime were among the key issues discussed at the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Suriname's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation Melvin WJ Bouva co-chaired the meeting, on Wednesday, which followed the second India-CARICOM Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CARICOM leaders in Guyana in November 2024.

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The meeting brought together foreign ministers from Barbados, Dominica, the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Haiti, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda. Grenada's Finance Minister, Belize's CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Secretary General Carla Natalie Barnett also participated.

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According to the MEA, both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in India-CARICOM cooperation and discussed ways to deepen political engagement, expand trade and investment, and strengthen collaboration in agriculture and food security, digital governance, climate resilience and energy.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in international fora and agreed to continue working together on global issues, including UN reforms, combating climate change, counter-terrorism and transnational crimes, the ministry said.

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A significant development at the meeting was CARICOM's decision to support India's candidature for the UN Security Council term for 2028-29.

The CARICOM co-chair conveyed the grouping's decision, while Jaishankar thanked the members for their "trust and support" and assured them that India would be "a strong voice of the Global South", the MEA said.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's development partnership with Caribbean countries and initiatives undertaken in areas including healthcare, capacity building and renewable energy.

"Glad to join colleagues from the Caribbean, in New York today for the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Special appreciation for Secretary-General of CARICOM Dr. Carla Barnett and FM Melvin Bouva Suriname for conducting the proceedings. In my remarks: Highlighted our solidarity derived from our shared history and developmental challenges," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He noted that committed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Quick Impact Projects had been completed in several Caribbean countries, while others remained ongoing.

"Noted that the committed SME and Quick Impact Projects have been completed in several Caribbean countries, and remain ongoing in some," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's healthcare assistance to CARICOM partners.

"Shared that India has conducted limb fitment camps, gifted haemodialysis units, and provided the compact medical BHISHM Cube units to some CARICOM partners," he said.

On capacity building, the External Affairs Minister urged CARICOM countries to make use of training opportunities offered by India and said New Delhi had also offered customised training programmes in areas of interest.

"Urged CARICOM countries to utilise India-provided training slots, and also offered customised training programmes in areas of interest," Jaishankar said.

Climate and renewable energy cooperation also featured in his remarks, with Jaishankar highlighting India's efforts to promote solarisation in the CARICOM region and encouraging member states to consider joining the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

"Underlined that India has pushed solarisation in the CARICOM region and requested the members to consider joining the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance," he said.

Jaishankar also emphasised the need to further strengthen India-CARICOM ties, particularly in economic, digital and mobility-related areas.

"Emphasised that we must further deepen our ties, especially in economic, digital and mobility domains," he said.

The MEA said CARICOM leaders warmly acknowledged India's development partnership in the region and the impetus given to South-South cooperation.

The meeting, the ministry said, underscored the commitment of India and CARICOM to deepen their relations in both bilateral and global contexts. (ANI)

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