UN Secretary General welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

New York [US], April 8 (ANI): UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran.

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In a statement delivered by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, it was said that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering.

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"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran. He calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."

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https://x.com/UN_Spokesperson/status/2041718174849118468?s=20

"The Secretary-General underscores that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering. He expresses sincere appreciation for the efforts of Pakistan and other countries involved in facilitating the ceasefire. The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is in the region to support efforts toward lasting peace," the statement read.

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This comes after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he said in a post on Truth Social. (ANI)

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