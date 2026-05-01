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Home / United States / UN to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026 on June 18

UN to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026 on June 18

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ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], May 1 (ANI): Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Friday said that the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebration at the UN will be held on June 18.

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In a post on X, it said, "Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York is delighted to announce the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebration at the UN on 18th June 2026."

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"An invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite", symbolizing the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being, "an official statement said.

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Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts, June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly. In its resolution, the UNGA endorsed that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life. The wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising Yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population." This infused an era of holistic health revolution in which attention was given more to prevention rather than the cure.

Centuries ago, one of the most popular Sanskrit poets Bhartrhari, while highlighting the specialty of Yoga, said that by regularly practising Yoga, a person can imbibe some very good qualities like courage which protects like a father, forgiveness as possessed by a mother and mental peace which becomes a permanent friend. Through regular practise of Yoga truth becomes our child, mercy our sister, self-control our brother, the earth becomes our bed & knowledge satiates our hunger. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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