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Home / United States / "Unacceptable interference": Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra slams US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal over claims of 130 million voter roll purge

"Unacceptable interference": Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra slams US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal over claims of 130 million voter roll purge

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], October 15 (ANI): India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has strongly pushed back against recent statements made by US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal concerning India's democratic framework and electoral procedures.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra responded to remarks by the Indian-origin US Congresswoman regarding the omission of voters' names from draft electoral rolls, stating, "The remarks by @RepJayapal on India’s electoral and political processes are unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs. India is a vibrant democracy, with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections. Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions."

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Jayapal had earlier drawn criticism following her remarks on India's electoral procedures, during which she alleged a sweeping removal of citizens from electoral rolls.

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“I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls,” Jayapal stated in a post on X, marking the first instance of a US legislator commenting publicly on the matter.

The Democratic representative from Washington state further indicated her support for peaceful demonstrations aimed at countering what she termed “anti-democratic efforts in India”.

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Comparing the situation to domestic political affairs, Jayapal asserted that these developments bore similarities to strategies employed by the Trump administration regarding the suppression of voting rights in the United States.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding democracy, she maintained that Indian citizens, like Americans, are entitled to transparent and equitable electoral processes.

“Non-violent resistance movements are essential in these moments, and I stand with the Indian people who are engaging in non-violent protests to counter anti-democratic efforts in India,” Jayapal stated.

According to data released by the Election Commission of India, approximately 72 million entries were removed from draft electoral rolls across 13 states and union territories during the initial two phases of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Furthermore, during the ongoing third phase, which encompasses the publication of draft lists across 18 states and union territories, the number of excluded electors totals 61.6 million.

Addressing these omissions, the Commission clarified that if a legitimate elector's name was accidentally omitted during the SIR process, the individual retains the right to apply for reinstatement through the claims and objections mechanism, followed by the submission of Form 6. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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