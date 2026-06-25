"Unacceptable": Trump regarding any kind of fees on maritime activities in Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that it would be 'unacceptable' to him if the Iran deal included any kind of fees on shipping or maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that the US was doing great in its war with Iran.

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"Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them you'd have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well I wouldn't allow it there either. Yeah it would be a game changer," he said when asked if he would block a final Iran deal if it included any kind of fees on shipping.

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Trump further said that Democrats wanted to lose the war.

"So we're doing great in our negotiations with Iran. Right in the middle of one of the key things which we're going to get anyway we got... We had four Republican Senators and all Democrats. You know Democrats they want to lose the war because they're stupid. That's why we call them DUMocrats you know I no longer use the E I use I've changed the E into a U. We call them DUMocrats they're dumb. Their policy is so bad," he said.

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"The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens. But it's been very, very, very powerful. It's going very, very well," he said.

Earlier in the day, the White House Press Secretary noted that oil prices have dropped near $70 a barrel -- lowest level since before Iran war. Speaking on the same, Trump said, "I see that oil just broke the $70 number. Who would have thought that was going to happen? And that's during a war. And Iran is being very nice. They're agreeing to everything that I want and they have to. Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do."

Oil prices drop near $70 a barrel — lowest level since before Iran warhttps://t.co/x2ShaPgidy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei, in response to a post on X by the US Department of State, said that one cannot have a peaceful region until American interventionism persists.

No one will be fooled; we can't have a peaceful region so long as American militarism and interventionism persist, and their occupying proxy continues, with absolute impunity, to inflict endless wars across the region and perpetrate genocide, terror violence and every atrocities. pic.twitter.com/JtkzynX8p9 — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 24, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "No one will be fooled; we can't have a peaceful region so long as American militarism and interventionism persist, and their occupying proxy continues, with absolute impunity, to inflict endless wars across the region and perpetrate genocide, terror violence and every atrocities." (ANI)

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