UNT receives transformative USD 20 mn gift from alumnus Vikas Sinha and family to launch AI college

Texas [US], September 11 (ANI): Opportunity has a way of changing lives in unexpected ways. For Anuradha and Vikas ('23 PhD) Sinha, a decision to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of North Texas has grown into a shared vision for expanding access to education, advancing research and positioning the university as a leader in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

According to an official release, working as a vice president at Broadcom, Sinha first learned about UNT after seeing a billboard on the side of the highway. Looking to fulfil his dream of earning a PhD, he reached out to the UNT College of Information, only to encounter the same challenge he had faced at other universities: a residency requirement that did not align with his schedule.

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Unlike other universities, UNT called him back.

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Months later, UNT was developing a doctoral program designed specifically for working professionals, creating a pathway for experienced leaders to pursue advanced education without putting their careers on hold. Sinha saw an opportunity he had nearly given up on and embraced it.

UNT President Harrison Keller, PhD, Anuradha and Vikas Sinha, and Vice President of Advancement Brandon Buzbee.

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In 2023, he earned his PhD in information science with a concentration in data science from UNT. What began as one eager student's pursuit of an advanced degree has since evolved into one of the most significant philanthropic partnerships in the university's history, the release noted.

For Vikas and his wife, Anuradha, education has always represented something greater than personal achievement.

"Both Anuradha and I truly believe that once somebody -- especially a first-generation college goer -- is educated with a college degree, the trajectory of the rest of the generations of their family changes," Vikas said. "We saw UNT playing a major role as a part of their core strategy to help uplift that segment of population."

A little more than a year after completing his doctoral program, Sinha and his family made their initial gift commitment of $3 million to establish the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha Department of Data Science in the UNT College of Information, creating endowments to support student scholarships, professorships, research and special initiatives while ensuring continued success and broader impact, the release highlighted.

And the family's relationship with UNT has only continued to deepen.

Earlier this year, the Sinha family and UNT celebrated the opening of Sinha Data Science Innovation Lab, a state-of-the-art facility built to expand research capabilities across information, people and technology, with a focus on preparing professionals, producing research and building community partnerships.

As artificial intelligence and advanced analytics continue to reshape industries, economies and daily life, the Sinhas saw an opportunity for UNT to play a leading role in educating the next generation of innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs.

Now, that vision is reaching its most ambitious expression as their landmark $ 20 million commitment to UNT will transform the UNT College of Information into the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics, noted the release.

The new college will bring together programs and expertise spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, advanced data analytics, health informatics, information science, library science and learning technologies.

"This was the right time to create the first college of artificial intelligence in North Texas because it's a transforming industry, it's still evolving," Vikas said. "Establishing the college of artificial intelligence now puts UNT at the forefront of thought leadership. Not only are we going to be able to do groundbreaking research, but we are also going to produce students who will create the industries of tomorrow."

The gift comes as UNT continues expanding its academic and research enterprise to meet a growing demand in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science and emerging technologies.

In addition to establishing the college, the commitment will create six permanent endowments supporting college leadership, student scholarships, endowed professorships, entrepreneurship and incubation, advanced research and emerging technologies. Together, these investments will accelerate UNT's strategic priorities in student success, research excellence and innovation while preparing graduates to lead in a workforce increasingly shaped by AI and data, the release stated.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how we work, conduct research and solve problems, and universities have an important responsibility to help shape what comes next," said UNT President Harrison Keller, PhD.

"The Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics positions UNT to lead in that work. Vikas and Anu's commitment will create new opportunities for our students and faculty to build, study and apply these technologies while advancing central priorities of our Look North: UNT 2030 strategic plan -- reshaping how we prepare students for a changing labour market, accelerating interdisciplinary research and innovation, and creating enduring value for North Texas and the state."

For the students who will someday study, conduct research and launch new ideas in a college bearing their names, the Sinhas' story will serve as a reminder of how opportunity and education can transform not only a single life, but generations to come.

"It doesn't matter where you start," Vikas said. "We both came to this country as international students. We were on our own, and at that time, we could not have ever imagined that we would have a college with our name on it. We are blessed. We are happy. We are pleased to be at that point in time that we're able to do that. I want students who are coming in to know that anything is possible. Anything." (ANI)

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