DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / "Up to negotiators": Top White House adviser on Russia sanctions' impact on US-India trade talks amid evolving tariffs

"Up to negotiators": Top White House adviser on Russia sanctions' impact on US-India trade talks amid evolving tariffs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], August 7 (ANI): A senior White House economic adviser has said it is up to negotiating teams -- not him -- to determine whether a new US sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers will affect trade talks with India.

Advertisement

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, was responding to a question from ANI. He declined to elaborate, saying only that the question was "up to the negotiators."

Advertisement

The US Senate has moved a step closer to passing a bipartisan sanctions bill that could increase economic pressure on major buyers of Russian crude oil, including India and China. Senators voted 86-12 this week to clear an initial procedural hurdle for the legislation, formally called the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Advertisement

If it becomes law, the bill would let the US president impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that buy large volumes of Russian oil or gas, though it would not apply automatically and remains subject to legal and executive conditions. The bill still needs to clear the House of Representatives before it can become law.

Washington maintains that the legislation aims to restrict petroleum earnings supporting Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, identifying India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as primary countries of concern.

Advertisement

The legislative friction unfolds against the backdrop of wider India-US trade negotiations, where duty structures remain a central point of contention.

In February 2026, the two countries outlined an interim trade understanding proposing a lowered reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian exports, in exchange for expanded Indian procurement of US energy resources and technology.

Implementation was disrupted, however, after the US Supreme Court invalidated the reciprocal tariff mechanism under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), forcing the administration to adopt a temporary Section 122 framework.

Currently, under a subsequent Section 301 framework tied to forced-labour considerations, most Indian goods incur a 10% supplementary duty above standard Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) rates.

Despite these shifting structures and uncertainties, both sides continue active dialogue on a transitional trade understanding designed to ease tariff pressures, broaden market access and deepen economic ties.

Hassett has previously called the US-India relationship "complicated" but said he remains hopeful of a deal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts