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Home / United States / US: 1 dead, 5 injured in Minneapolis shooting

US: 1 dead, 5 injured in Minneapolis shooting

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Minnesota [US], September 3 (ANI): At least one person was killed and five others injured, including two police officers, in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota on Wednesday (local time), CNN reported, citing officials.

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According to CNN, citing the Hennepin County Medical Center, it confirmed that it received six patients following the shooting, with one of them dying.

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Police said earlier that two officers were among multiple victims reported in the shooting and urged people to avoid the area around 15 East Grant Street.

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The shooting was reported at around 5:45 pm local time, after which dozens of police vehicles and officers were seen surrounding the area, while pedestrians continued to move through the vicinity, as reported by CNN.

The area surrounding the scene includes an apartment complex, the Minneapolis Convention Center, hotels and a hospital.

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The nearby University of St. Thomas' Minneapolis campus was placed under lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” a university spokesperson told CNN.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said his public safety team was responding to the incident and that state officials were on the ground.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbours in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said in a subsequent Facebook post, adding, “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

Federal agencies also responded to the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its special agents were responding to what was being reported as an active shooter situation near East Grant Street and South Marquette in downtown Minneapolis.

“ATF special agents are responding to what is being reported as an active shooter situation near East Grant St. and South Marquette in downtown Minneapolis,” the agency said in a post on X.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also confirmed that it was aware of the shooting and said its personnel were responding.

“FBI is aware of the shooting in Minneapolis involving law enforcement and our personnel are responding — we will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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