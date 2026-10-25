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Home / United States / US: 11 injured in shooting near Florida A&amp;M University, police investigating near Perry and Manatee streets

US: 11 injured in shooting near Florida A&M University, police investigating near Perry and Manatee streets

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], October 25 (ANI): At least 11 people, including six juveniles, were injured in a shooting near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, police said, adding that 11 of the victims sustained gunshot wounds, according to USA Today.

According to an official statement published on the City of Tallahassee's website, the shooting occurred just before 8 PM on Saturday (local time), near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets.

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As of 11.30 pm, at least three of the shooting victims had sustained serious injuries, while nine others were reported to be in stable condition, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said.

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Of the 12 known victims, six were adults, and six were juveniles, according to the official statement. The twelfth person, the grandmother of one of the gunshot victims, was injured fleeing from the scene, according to USA Today.

“Early findings indicate a physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting,” the statement said, adding that the TPD's Violent Crimes Unit had taken over the investigation. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

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Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell expressed concern over the injuries, particularly those suffered by children, and praised officers for helping victims in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence,” Revell said.

“It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured,” he added.

The police chief said officers put their own safety at risk to help victims before the scene was fully secured.

“In the moments immediately following the shooting, and before the scene was fully secure, our officers put their own safety at risk to carry victims to safety and transport them to the hospital. Their actions were nothing short of heroic and reflect the courage and compassion our officers bring to this community every day,” Revell said.

“As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families. We ask anyone with information to come forward and help us do just that,” he added.

The police department said the investigation remained active and ongoing, cautioning that the information was preliminary and subject to change as investigators gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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