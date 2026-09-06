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Home / United States / US: 2 dead, 2 critical after small plane crashes in California

US: 2 dead, 2 critical after small plane crashes in California

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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California [US], September 6 (ANI): Two people were killed, and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno in California on Saturday afternoon (local time), ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department.

According to ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department, the aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear.

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Two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

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Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department, ABC30 News reported.

The response came as authorities worked at the crash site near the airport, with further details awaited from officials.

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Power was briefly disrupted for nearby residents following the crash, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was subsequently restored.

The incident remained under investigation, with the cause of the crash not immediately known. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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