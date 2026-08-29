DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US: 3 students stabbed at Texas high school, 14-year-old suspect in custody

US: 3 students stabbed at Texas high school, 14-year-old suspect in custody

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Texas [US], August 29 (ANI): Three 14-year-old students were injured in a stabbing incident at a Texas high school on Friday (local time), after which a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, ABC News reported, citing authorities.

Advertisement

Calling it an "isolated attack, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that a 14-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the incident at Americas High School in El Paso.

Advertisement

As per ABC News, authorities received a report of an individual with a knife by the high school's baseball field around 8:30 AM (local time), according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office Commander Jerome Washington.

Advertisement

He said that two of the victims were injured while trying to intervene and help the third.

The victims -- two 14-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl -- were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds and are all in stable condition, according to the authorities and the two have since been released, Washington said.

Advertisement

"All other students and staff are safe under the supervision of faculty and staff," the Socorro Independent School District said in a statement.

District police took the suspect into custody near the school without incident, officials said. He faces at least three charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Washington.

It was reported that the sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Socorro Independent School District Police Department.

The commander said he was unable to confirm if the suspect is a student at the high school as per the report.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts