Home / United States / US actions in Venezuela set dangerous precedent, international law not respected: UN chief

US actions in Venezuela set dangerous precedent, international law not respected: UN chief

UN human rights chief also expresses alarm over US intervention in Venezuela

PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Reuters File Photo
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced his concern over the escalation between the US and Venezuela culminating in the capture of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro, saying the developments constitute a “dangerous precedent”.

The secretary general is “deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region”, a statement issued by his spokesperson said on Saturday.

Guterres said that independently of the situation in Venezuela, “these developments constitute a dangerous precedent” and said he is “deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected”.

Maduro and his wife have been indicted by federal authorities in New York on charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to possess destructive devices against the US.

In an extraordinary development, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social in the early hours of Saturday that the US “successfully carried” out a “large scale” strike against Venezuela and Maduro, “who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement”.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said, as she thanked Trump for “having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers”.

Guterres continued to emphasise the importance of full respect — by all — of international law, including the UN Charter.

“The Secretary-General calls on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law,” the statement added.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk also expressed alarm by US intervention in Venezuela.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and fully respect the UN Charter and international human rights law. The protection of people in Venezuela is paramount and must guide any further action,” Turk said on X.

