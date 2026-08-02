US advises citizens to 'consider leaving Middle East' as Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard'

Washington, DC [US], August 2 (ANI): The US Department of State has advised American citizens to consider departing the Middle East or prepare to leave if the security situation deteriorates, following US President Donald Trump's vow to hit Iran "very hard" amid escalating regional hostilities involving drone strikes in Kuwait and fresh shipping incidents near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The expanding conflict also reached Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli forces carried out new strikes despite Hamas declaring its readiness to disarm under a US-backed ceasefire framework.

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Addressing reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat, Trump indicated that Washington was prepared for an extended military campaign against Iran.

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"We just want to win," Trump said, adding that the US would hit Iran "very hard" until "they can't take it anymore."

Hours later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Tehran of breaching last month's memorandum of understanding that had temporarily halted hostilities.

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"Iran signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States and then broke it, fired at commercial ships and killed American soldiers," Leavitt said.

"President Trump is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behaviour to occur."

She stated that Iran would continue to "pay" until it returned to negotiations "in what President Trump deems a meaningful way."

Kuwait's armed forces stated they intercepted and destroyed hostile drones entering the nation's airspace from dawn, characterising the action as an Iranian attack aimed at vital infrastructure.

According to military authorities, a government facility in northern Kuwait and private company property on Bubiyan Island were struck. Falling debris caused structural damage, though no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry had stated that drones struck "a number of vital facilities", including a government building in the northern region.

The latest strike occurred days after Iran expanded retaliatory actions against US Gulf partners following renewed American bombardments.

Commercial shipping in the region remained under severe threat. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, resulting in engine room damage.

In a separate development, another tanker reported a large splash and an explosion about 21 nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman. No casualties were reported.

The incidents highlight growing anxieties regarding the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime transit corridor for roughly 20 per cent of global petroleum supplies.

As hostilities deepened, the US State Department issued a security advisory warning American citizens that the regional security conditions remained "complex" and could worsen rapidly.

The advisory urged Americans in the region to exercise extreme caution and prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," the advisory said.

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It further recommended that Americans outside the region reconsider travel to or through the Middle East.

The State Department warned that Iran and its regional proxies could target US diplomatic facilities, businesses and institutions globally, observing that Tehran had recently widened its attacks to nations "not previously targeted, such as Egypt."

US citizens were instructed to avoid public demonstrations, monitor regional reporting, remain alert near American-linked sites, maintain emergency contingency plans, and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time safety alerts.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai remain under ordered departure status, with non-essential personnel relocated outside the United Arab Emirates.

The heightened regional tensions coincided with heavy overnight Israeli bombardment across central and northern Gaza.

These strikes occurred hours after Hamas announced its willingness to disarm under a US-mediated ceasefire plan designed to end the war in Gaza.

The proposed arrangement entails Hamas relinquishing arms and transferring governance to an independent Palestinian entity, alongside an Israeli military withdrawal and the deployment of an international stabilisation force.

Israel has not formally responded to the statement from Hamas.

However, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected the framework outright.

"Israel must win," he stated on X, describing the proposal as "unacceptable."

Egypt, mediating alongside the US and Qatar, welcomed the position taken by Hamas, describing it as a "positive response" to the multi-stage peace initiative.

In another development, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed it forced eight Saudi vessels to alter their routes around Africa after enforcing a blockade on Saudi shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces dismantled what they described as an underground Hezbollah command complex located beneath the medieval Beaufort Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the action, stating it sent "negative messages" ahead of planned negotiations in Rome regarding an Israeli pullout from southern Lebanon tied to Hezbollah's disarmament.

Separately, the Israeli military reported that an officer sustained moderate injuries during overnight operations in southern Lebanon. Neither Hezbollah nor Lebanese officials issued an immediate statement on the matter. (ANI)

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