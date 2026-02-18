DT
Home / United States / US Air Force unveils new paint scheme for Air Force One, executive aircraft fleet

US Air Force unveils new paint scheme for Air Force One, executive aircraft fleet

New red, white gold and dark blue design revives elements of Donald Trump’s proposal scrapped in 2022

Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 09:45 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The new design marks a departure from the current white and two-tone blue livery. Photo credit: X/@DailyAeroGeek
The US Air Force is rolling out a new paint scheme across its executive airlift fleet, including the next-generation Air Force One aircraft, in a colour palette of red, white, gold and dark blue, the service announced on Tuesday.

The new design marks a departure from the current white and two-tone blue livery dating to President John F Kennedy’s administration, and revives elements of President Donald Trump’s proposed red, white and blue scheme that was scrapped in 2022 after the Air Force determined darker colours could cause overheating issues.

