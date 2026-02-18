US Air Force unveils new paint scheme for Air Force One, executive aircraft fleet

The US Air Force is rolling out a new paint scheme across its executive airlift fleet, including the next-generation Air Force One aircraft, in a colour palette of red, white, gold and dark blue, the service announced on Tuesday.

The new design marks a departure from the current white and two-tone blue livery dating to President John F Kennedy’s administration, and revives elements of President Donald Trump’s proposed red, white and blue scheme that was scrapped in 2022 after the Air Force determined darker colours could cause overheating issues.

