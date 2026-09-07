US: Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles

Florida [US], September 7 (ANI): An Amazon cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday and struck multiple vehicles on a road surrounding the airport.

Confirming the development, Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, issued a statement on X, "We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today. This is a fast-moving situation, and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected."

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According to CNN, citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the aircraft caught fire, sending heavy flames and smoke into the air.

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“Units arrived to find an aeroplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement.

The Boeing 767, operating as an Amazon Prime Air flight, left the runway after landing at around 2 pm local time and damaged navigational equipment after entering the area beyond the pavement, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

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More than 60 fire units were deployed to the scene to extinguish the fire and assess people who may have been affected.

Authorities had not immediately confirmed whether anyone was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was gathering information about the crash, while the FAA is set to investigate the incident.

The reason the aircraft was unable to stop before reaching the end of the runway was not immediately known.

The incident prompted authorities to halt operations at Miami International Airport, with a full ground stop issued as emergency crews assessed the crash site.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption was expected to affect travellers.

"We’ve issued a full ground stop at Miami International while first responders assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway. If you’re travelling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations," Duffy said in a post on X.

The FAA identified the aircraft as 21 Air Flight 7598, saying it had overrun the runway after landing at Miami International Airport.

“21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN.

The aircraft, a 32-year-old Boeing 767, had flown from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami. It landed on Runway 30, which is more than 9,000 feet long, according to FAA data, reported by CNN.

21 Air, a cargo carrier with its operations centre in Miami, conducts flights for companies including Amazon and DHL and operates Boeing 767 aircraft.

The incident involved what is known as a runway excursion, in which an aircraft departs the designated runway surface. According to CNN, citing data from the International Air Transport Association, runway excursions are the most common type of incident involving aircraft worldwide.

Miami International Airport, like many major airports, has designated safety areas beyond its runways that are intended to provide a buffer in the event an aircraft leaves the runway. (ANI)

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