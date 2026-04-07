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Home / United States / US Ambassador Gor discusses U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats with FBI Director

US Ambassador Gor discusses U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats with FBI Director

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ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington and discussed US.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats such as cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks.

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He also praised the FBI Director for improving the law and order situation in the US.

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"A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!" he said.

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During his visit to Washington, Gor also met with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed India-US relations.

"Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you, JD Vance, for your continued leadership and attention to the U.S.-India relationship. Under President Trump's leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region," he said.

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Last week, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, met US President Donald Trump and said that the President deeply cares about the India-US relationship.

"Back in the U.S. for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the U.S. and India!

Gor later in an interview to Span Magazine said that US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a true friend, and their genuine relationship strengthens the bond between both nations.

Gor highlighted in the interview that the ability to deepen India-US ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege.

In a post on X, the US Envoy in India had said, "My vision is to transform the U.S.-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations." In his interview to the Span Magazine, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor details how U.S.-India collaboration in defense, energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure is creating new opportunities for both our nations and strengthening resilient supply chains."

He said, "That friendliness also extends to the highest level of leadership between the United States and India. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a true friend, and their genuine relationship strengthens the already important bond between our two nations. The ability to deepen our ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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