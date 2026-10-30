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Home / United States / US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Marco Rubio land in Atlanta for G20 and Quad ministerial meetings

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Marco Rubio land in Atlanta for G20 and Quad ministerial meetings

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], October 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has landed in Atlanta with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting as well as the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Announcing the arrival, Gor wrote in a post on X, "Just landed in Atlanta with @SecRubio! Productive G20 meetings ahead, especially a QUAD Ministerial with our partners Japan, India and Australia! This will be the 3rd meeting of the year, after New Delhi and Manila."

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Rubio will be hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for October 30-31, the US Department of State said in an official statement.

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During the two-day summit, Secretary Rubio will convene foreign ministers representing the world’s leading economies to advance practical cooperation on key shared economic and security challenges, the State Department noted. The United States Department of State said that throughout the ministerial, Washington will work closely with G20 partners to address pressing geopolitical crises that continue to trigger global economic shocks.

According to the official release, the discussions will focus heavily on mitigating disruptions to supply chains, addressing threats to freedom of navigation, and ensuring energy and food security.

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Underscoring that global security and economic prosperity are "inextricably linked," the State Department stated that these high-level deliberations will set the stage for President Donald Trump’s upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit and help shape the broader economic agenda to be taken up by world leaders.

"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a visit to the US and the Caribbean to attend the meetings.

He outlined the minister's upcoming itinerary, confirming his attendance at international summits in both Atlanta and St. John's.

"The External Affairs Minister will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Atlanta, United States, from 30th to 31st October, 2026," Jaiswal stated. "On the sidelines of this meeting, he will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts."

Following the conclusion of the meetings in the United States, Jaishankar will travel to the Caribbean to lead India's representation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. "From Atlanta, the External Affairs Minister will be travelling to St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he will be leading the Indian delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is to be held from 1st to 4th of November," Jaiswal said.

Highlighting the focus of the Commonwealth summit, Jaiswal noted that "this time, the theme of the forthcoming CHOGM is accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous Commonwealth" and emphasised that "India looks forward to its participation in this particular event."

The G20 is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues. The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the US and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union. The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat or staff. Instead, the G20 Presidency rotates annually among the members. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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