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Home / United States / US and UK plan London summit to form maritime coalition for Strait of Hormuz: Report

US and UK plan London summit to form maritime coalition for Strait of Hormuz: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): The United States and the United Kingdom are planning a high-level meeting in London next week to form an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Axios.

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Citing European diplomats and sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that the meeting could gather defence ministers and military leaders from Western and Middle Eastern nations, including US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

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The itinerary and date are still under discussion and haven't been finalised, it added.

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A White House official confirmed the joint initiative, while the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment, Axios reported.

Citing sources, Axios reported that the move comes as the US aims to build on discussions that the UK and France had with multiple countries in recent months about a potential international coalition for the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington wants allies to send de-mining vessels, naval vessels and drones to safeguard the waterway.

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A European diplomat told Axios that the effort is tied to a US exit strategy from the conflict with Iran, noting, "The Americans are looking for a way out and they want our help."

This follows US President Donald Trump's recent threat to escalate military actions against Tehran, warning that Washington would target one Iranian bridge or power plant for every strike directed at commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

Signalling that Washington has no immediate intention of wrapping up the operation, he stated on Tuesday, "We're not finished at all... we're not leaving right now."

The escalation comes amid ongoing clashes around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, triggered by Iran's renewed maritime blockade targeting commercial vessels, which has disrupted global oil transit. The maritime tension has driven Brent crude prices sharply higher, increasing economic pressures on the White House amid soaring fuel costs at home.

Meanwhile, backchannel talks continue.

An Omani delegation reached Tehran on Friday to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

A delegation from Oman has arrived in Iran to discuss options for managing shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as the United States and Iran continue attacks.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the delegation's visit was part of ongoing consultations between Iran and Oman. It added that the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi.

IRNA reported that the discussions between the two leaders focused on recent regional developments, the security of maritime navigation, and commercial shipping transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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