US approves potential $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI): The United States has approved a potential sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors to Ukraine for an estimated USD 2.1 billion, with the purchase to be funded entirely by European partners alongside Canada.

The US State Department formally announced the approval on Friday, indicating that the proposed sale is designed to bolster Ukraine's air defences and missile protection against contemporary and emerging threats.

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Canada, Germany and Norway are set to contribute towards the acquisition through the US JUMPSTART programme, alongside financial allocations from a European Union credit facility. No American financial resources are involved in the deal, according to official statements from the department.

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Lockheed Martin will serve as the primary contractor. The proposed package additionally includes classified and unclassified spare parts, alongside comprehensive logistics and programme support.

The official announcement omitted specific details regarding when the interceptors will be dispatched or whether any hardware components will be locally manufactured in Ukraine under a proposed arrangement with Lockheed Martin.

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This clearance comes as Ukraine confronts persistent Russian ballistic missile attacks while striving to reinforce its air defences ahead of the winter season.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier this week that Kyiv had spent nearly a month awaiting formal clearance from Washington for critical missile supplies designated for its Patriot and NASAMS defence grids.

Ukraine's existing stockpile of Patriot interceptors was entirely depleted earlier this month, a previous CNN report indicated. The PAC-3 MSE is the most sophisticated iteration of the Patriot interceptor currently operational, functioning as one of the few armaments capable of neutralising incoming ballistic threats.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged the United States and broader Western allies to accelerate delivery schedules. Earlier this month, he stated that Ukraine had secured an average of merely 12 Patriot interceptors per month from the US throughout the year, whereas military requirements dictate intercepting roughly 150 incoming Russian ballistic projectiles monthly.

In a video statement published on social media on Friday, Zelenskyy drew attention to the acute deficit, reporting that Russia had targeted Ukraine with 17 ballistic missiles overnight, resulting in impacts on oil refining infrastructure in central Ukraine.

During an August interview with CNN, Zelenskyy contended that even a minor fraction of the American Patriot stockpile would suffice to "destroy all the Russians' ballistic missiles".

The clearance follows weeks of bilateral friction between Washington and Kyiv regarding the Trump administration's strategic posture towards the ongoing war and its backing of Ukraine.

According to the CNN report, US President Donald Trump earlier this month disclosed an agreement permitting Russian diesel exports to enter global energy markets, alongside waiving additional penalties targeting Russian fossil fuel commerce that had recently been enacted into law.

Furthermore, Trump threatened to withhold intelligence-sharing from Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strikes directed at Russian petroleum refineries. Ukraine's connectivity to the Starshield satellite system experienced a temporary restriction before being reinstated last week.

The Patriot transaction constitutes a notable milestone for Zelenskyy, who has persistently appealed to Western leaders and the public for expanded defensive armaments.

The State Department stated that it remains unaware of any finalised accord between Ukraine and Lockheed Martin regarding domestic production of interceptor parts, though it observed that Kyiv and the defence manufacturer retain the option to negotiate such terms independently.

Trump previously declared at the NATO summit hosted in Turkey in July that Ukraine would secure a licence to manufacture its own Patriot missiles.

While establishing a local production facility could eventually alleviate pressure on American manufacturing lines amid munitions shortages linked to the Iran war and rising international demand, constructing a Ukrainian assembly plant would take years, and Trump has seemingly retreated from the initial proposal.

The European Union's Ukraine Support Loan allocates up to 90 billion euros in financial assistance spanning 2026 to 2027, with 60 billion euros explicitly earmarked for defence requirements.

The European Commission has sanctioned Kyiv's use of the credit facility to acquire the American-built Patriot interceptors.

This prospective transaction contributes to broader efforts by Ukraine and its European allies to secure advanced air defence inventories as sustained Russian bombardments persist. (ANI)

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