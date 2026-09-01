DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns: Report

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:52 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

According to CNN, one source said the decision was unsurprising given tension between Driscoll and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

It cited a statement by White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly, who lauded Driscoll for "outstanding leadership" and also assisted in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kelly said, "Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more."

The American broadcaster reported that Driscoll's departure comes months after friction with Hegseth and also in the wake of six months into the Iran war.

Advertisement

CNN further reported that earlier this year, Hegseth fired the Army chief of staff, Gen Randy George, and two other generals. George and Driscoll worked closely together.

A former Army Ranger and venture capitalist, Driscoll advocated for improved living conditions for personnel, equipment modernisation, and applying insights from Ukrainian forces regarding commercial technology in combat.

Under his leadership, private enterprises pledged to invest over USD 25 billion into data centres, critical mineral refineries, and dining facilities on US Army installations.

Driscoll was confirmed by the Senate on February 25, 2025, in a 66-28 vote. Trump had previously nominated him as Army secretary, highlighting his background as a former soldier, investor, and political adviser.

Driscoll previously served in the US Army as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader with the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom before graduating from Yale Law School. He later worked in venture capital and private equity and served as a senior adviser to Vance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts