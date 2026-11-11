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Home / United States / US Army soldier arrested in UK for alleged espionage related to Russia

US Army soldier arrested in UK for alleged espionage related to Russia

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ANI
Updated At : 09:47 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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London [UK], November 11 (ANI): A 41-year-old United States Army soldier was detained in the United Kingdom on Tuesday on suspicion of espionage linked to Moscow, as detailed in communiqués reviewed by CNN.

The unidentified service member was apprehended by British counterterrorism officers operating in collaboration with United States defence officials and domestic investigative agencies, according to London's Metropolitan Police. The individual remains detained at a municipal detention facility in the British capital.

"The 41-year-old man was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday, 10 November," law enforcement authorities stated in an official release, adding that the suspect "was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023".

Statutory provisions under Section 1 govern the handling of classified or protected material, whereas Section 3 addresses charges pertaining to assisting a foreign intelligence service.

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As investigations proceed, municipal police units are executing judicial search warrants at two distinct residential and operational properties in Gloucestershire, with law enforcement confirming that the active inquiry involves allegations concerning the Russian Federation.

A senior North Atlantic Treaty Organization official disclosed to CNN that the detained military officer was formally posted to the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, a multinational command formation headquartered in Gloucester under British leadership.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding officer of the United States Army Counterintelligence Command, noted in agency releases that the arrested soldier was entrusted with highly sensitive material.

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Additional details provided to CNN by defence officials indicate that the suspect holds the rank of a field-grade Army officer, encompassing mid-to-senior leadership tiers such as major, lieutenant colonel or colonel.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel addressed the operation in official agency statements, emphasising that the development involves serious accusations of intelligence collaboration with foreign actors.

"While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message. This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel stated.

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British counterterrorism investigators have previously examined security breaches involving United States defence installations across the UK, as noted in CNN reporting, including incidents near strategic military airfields.

In September, local authorities apprehended five individuals outside Royal Air Force Fairford, a facility utilised by American forces. Crown Prosecution Service lawyers subsequently indicted two British nationals under national security statutes, alleging connections to Iranian intelligence operations, assertions that Tehran has consistently denied.

Furthermore, British counterterrorism units initiated formal inquiries in October following the apprehension of two Latvian nationals discovered within the perimeter of a separate Royal Air Force station hosting American personnel, according to CNN documentation.

Metropolitan Police representatives clarified in public briefings that the current espionage investigation involving the American soldier operates independently and bears no connection to preceding counterterrorism operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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