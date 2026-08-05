US Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur to visit India, Central Asian nations to boost trade, regional ties

Washington, DC [US], August 5 (ANI): US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur will embark on an official visit to India, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan from August 5 to 12 to advance key bilateral and regional economic priorities.

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According to the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, the official diplomatic tour aims to deepen strategic partnerships, promote regional stability, and expand commercial ties across South and Central Asia.

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During the week-long trip, Kapur is scheduled to meet with senior foreign government officials, diplomatic representatives, and private sector leaders to discuss mutual cooperation.

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Key discussions will focus on advancing trade and investment opportunities, strengthening supply chain resilience, and furthering US diplomatic engagement in the region.

"Assistant Secretary S. Paul Kapur is traveling to India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan, August 5-12, to meet with government officials and business leaders to advance the Administration's policy priorities, including increasing trade and business opportunities in the region," the Bureau wrote in a post on X.

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Assistant Secretary S. Paul Kapur is traveling to India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan, August 5-12, to meet with government officials and business leaders to advance the Administration’s policy priorities, including increasing trade and business opportunities in… — Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) (@State_SCA) August 4, 2026

Earlier, Kapur paid a three-day visit to New Delhi in March this year. During the visit, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with India.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Welcome to India, @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! Looking forward to productive meetings with Indian partners this week as we continue advancing the U.S.-India partnership."

According to the embassy, Kapur's visit included meetings with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit was aimed at building on recent diplomatic momentum to advance US President Donald Trump's vision of a robust and mutually beneficial US-India partnership.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in regional security, strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening the broader bilateral framework between the two countries. (ANI)

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