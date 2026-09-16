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Home / United States / US Attorney General Blanche shrugs off Russian billionaire’s funding of Trump Jr’s wedding festivities

US Attorney General Blanche shrugs off Russian billionaire’s funding of Trump Jr’s wedding festivities

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): US Attorney General Todd Blanche brushed aside legal and ethical queries stemming from investigative disclosures regarding Russian billionaire Umar Kremlev funding Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding festivities in the Bahamas.

During a White House press briefing, Blanche stated, “The president doesn’t know who this person is. I think other members of the family don’t know who this person is,” concerning Kremlev, the businessman linked to the Kremlin whom ProPublica indicated covered expenses related to the event.

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Described as possessing close ties to President Vladimir Putin and leading the International Boxing Association, Kremlev expended hundreds of thousands of dollars covering the wedding weekend expenses, according to reporting by the Financial Times.

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Furthermore, Kremlev holds membership in the Russian nationalist motorcycle organisation known as the Night Wolves.

Trump Jr. and his spouse, Bettina Trump (also referred to as Bettina Anderson), verified the arrangement via a collaborative statement posted on Instagram, acknowledging that Kremlev underwrote components of the reception and thanking their “dear friend Umar” for sponsoring “two incredible nights of celebrations”.

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The pair characterised the contribution as “an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend” and noted that they were “incredibly grateful”.

The disclosure has prompted inquiries within Washington political circles. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat serving on the House Oversight Committee, stated, “Umar Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the president’s son. What did he get in return? We need answers.”

Trump Jr and Anderson dismissed any political motivations behind the arrangement, declaring, “Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda.”

Furthermore, they emphasised, “NO CONSPIRACY, NO MYSTERY.”

Blanche dismissed the proposition that the situation warranted scrutiny or examination by the Department of Justice. “When you say, ‘Am I investigating?’ Am I investigating what?” he remarked.

Additionally, Blanche minimised assertions connecting Kremlev directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, notwithstanding revelations highlighting that the entrepreneur accepted an Order of Friendship decoration from Putin in April and accompanied him on a state visit to China in May, according to CNN.

This builds on previous reports noted by the Financial Times that he previously presented Putin with a diamond boxing glove prior to receiving the Order of Merit to the Fatherland from the Russian leader.

“I like that it’s fun to talk about this issue and the rhetoric around it, but I think all the relevant people involved, the president, his kids, have already addressed it,” he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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