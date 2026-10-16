US: Aurora Mayor condemns alleged Hindu temple shooting plot, says "Hate has no place in our community"

Illinois [US], October 16 (ANI): Aurora Mayor John Laesch condemned the alleged mass shooting plot targeting members of a Hindu temple in the Illinois city, saying that everyone should be able to practise their faith without fear.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), the City of Aurora said Laesch had issued a statement following the alleged plot on Sunday.

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❗ Hate Has No Place In The City Of Aurora Mayor John Laesch issued a statement following the alleged mass shooting plot that targeted members of a Hindu temple here in Aurora on Sunday. Aurora’s strength lies in its diversity, and every Auroran and American deserves to live and worship without fear. We must stand together against hatred in all forms, ensuring that every resident feels safe, respected, and welcome, regardless of faith or background. ❤️ — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) October 15, 2026

"Aurora’s strength lies in its diversity, and every Auroran and American deserves to live and worship without fear. We must stand together against hatred in all forms, ensuring that every resident feels safe, respected, and welcome, regardless of faith or background," the city said.

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In the attached official statement, Laesch said he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the news that members of a Hindu temple in Aurora had been targeted in an alleged mass shooting plot.

"No one should ever feel threatened, unsafe, or attacked for freely practicing their faith or attending a place of worship. While I am grateful that the attack did not occur, the plot itself is completely unacceptable. Let me be clear: hate has no place in our community," he said.

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The mayor also appreciated the efforts of law enforcement agencies and the individual who alerted authorities to the alleged plot.

"I appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement partners for their efforts to protect our residents from this threat, in addition to the tipster who came forward to alert officials of the potential mass shooting. The tipster's bravery and courage to come forward and alert law enforcement personnel about the alleged plot has saved countless lives and prevented a significant tragedy in our City," Laesch said.

Expressing solidarity with the affected Hindu temple and the wider community, Laesch stressed that residents must be able to exercise their religious freedom without threats or intimidation.

"I stand in solidarity with the affected Hindu temple and all of our community members who have the right to religious freedom. Everyone in Aurora should feel safe and protected, knowing that they can practice their faith freely and openly. We will not tolerate hatred, discrimination, bigotry, and any threats of potential violence against residents of specific religious backgrounds," he said.

Reiterating his message, Laesch said Aurora's diversity was a source of strength and called on residents to stand together against hatred and discrimination.

"Aurora's strength lies in its diversity, and every Auroran and American deserves to live and worship without fear. We must stand together against hatred in all forms, ensuring that every resident feels safe, respected, and welcome, regardless of faith or background," he added.

His statement comes as several US lawmakers have condemned the alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, with Congressman Ro Khanna saying that “Hinduism teaches non-violence” and calling for the suspect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th congressional district, had earlier said that he and his family were worshipping at their Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when the alleged attack was attempted. He thanked those who alerted law enforcement and helped prevent a potential tragedy, calling for collective action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy.

The alleged plot has also drawn concern from the Indian government. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the incident was particularly disturbing and called for decisive action to protect the Indian community.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.

The case involves 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested after police received information on October 11 about a potential mass shooting. According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators found a document outlining an alleged plan to attack a Hindu temple, along with images of firearms and tactical equipment.

Paporakis was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday. (ANI)

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