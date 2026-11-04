US auto industry group urges Congress to impose permanent ban on Chinese vehicles

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): A major US automotive industry association has urged lawmakers to introduce a permanent ban on Chinese vehicles, citing national security concerns, surveillance risks and the potential threat posed by subsidised Chinese imports to American manufacturers, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

Alliance for Automotive Innovation President John Bozzella told members of Congress on November 2 that the United States must protect its domestic automobile market from a potential influx of Chinese vehicles, which he said could threaten national security and undermine manufacturers with long-standing investments in American communities.

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The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents major automakers, including General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen.

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"Given the obvious national security risk and China's pattern of unfair behaviour, Congress should protect our defence and advanced manufacturing base and stop Chinese automakers from doing here what they've gotten away with in Europe," Bozzella said, as quoted by TET.

According to the report, Bozzella pointed out that the European Union imported more than 1.1 million vehicles from China during the first eight months of 2026, exceeding its total imports for the entire year of 2025.

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The industry association had also urged congressional leaders in September to introduce legislation before Congress concludes its current session on January 3, 2027.

In a letter addressed to leaders of the US House of Representatives and Senate, Bozzella alleged that China's automobile industry had benefited from unfair trade practices, government subsidies, intellectual property theft and surveillance-related activities.

"Right now, Chinese automakers are dumping subsidised vehicles with connected software and hardware around the world," Bozzella wrote, adding that China was "capturing market share" across Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, Mexico and South America.

Warning against a similar development in the United States, he urged lawmakers to enact restrictions covering Chinese vehicles, software and hardware before the end of the year.

"This hasn't happened inside the U.S. yet, but given the scale and urgency of this threat, we urge you to enact a Chinese vehicle, software, and hardware ban before adjourning this year and make this policy the law of the land," he wrote.

The call comes amid growing bipartisan efforts in Washington to prevent Chinese automakers from entering the American passenger vehicle market.

According to TET, Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) were leading efforts in late September to introduce bipartisan legislation seeking to ban Chinese vehicles from the United States.

"Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, no one wants Chinese cars in America," Slotkin said during a news conference on Capitol Hill at the time.

Separately, on September 17, six trade associations representing major automakers, including Ford and Tesla, reportedly wrote to US President Donald Trump, urging his administration to maintain policies preventing Chinese automakers from selling, importing or manufacturing vehicles in the country.

Chinese connected vehicles already face significant restrictions under a US Commerce Department rule adopted in January 2025. The regulation restricts certain connected vehicles, software and hardware linked to China or Russia, citing national security concerns.

As reported by TET, restrictions on covered software and Chinese or Russian connected vehicle manufacturers begin with model year 2027, while restrictions on covered hardware take effect from model year 2030.

The US Senate Commerce Committee unanimously advanced legislation aimed at banning China-linked smart vehicles in the United States on July 22.

The bipartisan proposal, known as the Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026, seeks to codify into law a Biden-era executive order that effectively barred Chinese and Russian automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the American market. An identical version of the legislation is also under consideration in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation targets connected vehicles containing software or hardware linked to China or Russia, citing concerns that potential vulnerabilities could allow foreign adversaries to access sensitive driver information or gain control of vehicles.

The report noted that almost all newly manufactured vehicles are equipped with connectivity devices, raising concerns among US lawmakers over the potential misuse of vehicle-related data.

Reiterating the security and economic concerns, Slotkin had earlier described Chinese vehicles as a threat to both national security and the American automotive industry.

"Chinese cars are a serious threat to America's national security and Michigan's economic security," Slotkin said in an April 29 statement.

She further warned that Chinese vehicles were "surveillance packages on wheels, with the ability to collect on American citizens and sensitive sites." (ANI)

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