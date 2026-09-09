US-Canada trade war: Trump orders import bans and revised tariffs on vehicles, alcohol, and dairy

Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): The ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada has intensified as President Donald Trump has issued five presidential directives targeting Canadian imports through import exclusions and adjusted tariff structures, citing persistent trade discrimination by Ottawa.

The White House stated the executive actions follow a breakdown in bilateral negotiations after Canada failed to honour commitments to eliminate discriminatory trade measures.

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The five directives establish specific enforcement actions and policy changes across three affected commercial sectors:

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The first directive excludes certain Canadian motor vehicles and automotive components from importation into the United States. The White House determined that Canada's motor vehicle tariff scheme and quota allocations unfairly handicap US auto manufacturers compared to competitors from other foreign nations.

The second directive modifies the scope of Canadian products subject to additional duties according to value, aimed at offsetting restrictions on American alcoholic beverages. The policy adjusts which Canadian goods face penalty tariffs in response to Canadian provincial rules that restrict the distribution, retailing, and purchase of US beer, wine, and spirits.

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The third directive enforces an outright import exclusion on select Canadian dairy items entering the US market. The White House highlighted Canada's tariff-rate quota administration on cheeses as an unreasonable trade barrier that disadvantages American dairy farmers.

The fourth directive imposes an explicit import exclusion on designated Canadian alcoholic beverages. This action bans specific Canadian alcohol shipments from entering the country to counter ongoing provincial restrictions that target US liquor products while permitting imports from other international markets.

The fifth directive alters the scope of Canadian goods subject to additional duties related to the ongoing motor vehicle dispute. This order adjusts the targeted list of Canadian exports facing secondary duties to ensure US commercial disadvantages in the automotive industry are fully offset.

The White House noted that additional tariffs under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 were initially scheduled for August 19, 2026, but were temporarily paused for three days following Canadian commitments to resolve the disputes.

However, the administration stated that Canada reneged on its agreement and ceased good-faith negotiations on August 21, 2026, prompting the immediate implementation of both modified duties and direct import exclusions.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he has ordered federal agencies to stop buying Canadian products through the government's main purchasing catalogue until Ottawa provides equal market access to American businesses and farmers.

The directive orders the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to immediately begin removing Canadian goods from federal purchasing channels, fueling the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump accused Canada of unfair trade practices, claiming that Canadian federal and local governments block American small businesses from selling to their public sector while Canadian companies enjoy open access to US government contracts.

Declaring a policy of "NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS!", President Trump stated that Canadian goods will remain banned from US government supply lists until Ottawa grants equal market access to American businesses and farmers.

Trump's remarks come after Canada's retaliatory tariffs targeting US merchandise officially came into force shortly after midnight on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Mark Carney ramped up economic measures against the nation's primary trading partner following the breakdown of bilateral negotiations last month, deepening a prolonged 18-month trade dispute. (ANI)

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