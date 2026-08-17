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Home / United States / US CENTCOM chief praises USS Abraham Lincoln crew, highlights mental health resilience

US CENTCOM chief praises USS Abraham Lincoln crew, highlights mental health resilience

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): Commander of US Central Command Adm Brad Cooper praised the crew of USS Abraham Lincoln for their camaraderie, teamwork, and resilience while highlighting the importance of mental health among US Navy personnel, as the aircraft carrier deployed in West Asia is set to return.

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In a statement following his visit aboard the aircraft carrier, Cooper described his experience as "awe-inspiring" and said he wished every American could witness the crew in action.

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"You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience," Cooper said.

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Highlighting the ship's focus on mental health amid reports of low morale among sailors aboard, the CENTCOM commander noted that among the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, USS Abraham Lincoln currently has one of the lowest numbers of mental health-related cases.

Cooper, however, stressed that this did not mean "all is perfect," noting that prolonged service at sea is uniquely challenging and that individuals respond differently to stress.

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"Service at sea for long periods isn't for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and tough, and every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways," he said.

Cooper added that he has long regarded mental health as an essential aspect of individual well-being that requires equal attention alongside physical and spiritual health.

He commended the leadership aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, particularly the senior enlisted leaders in the Chief Petty Officers Mess, for making mental health and crew resilience a priority.

Addressing the sailors and Marines aboard the carrier, Cooper said, "Keep up the great work, and fair winds and following seas on the journey home."

This follows the conclusion of a 10-day trip to West Asia by CENTCOM Commander Adm Brad Cooper on Saturday (local time). The tour included visits to six countries as well as a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea, according to a CENTCOM statement.

Adm Cooper concluded the trip on August 15 after meeting senior civilian and military leaders in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to interacting with US service members deployed across the region. More than 50,000 US service members are currently operating in West Asia in support of various missions, CENTCOM said.

The visit took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with both nations staking claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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