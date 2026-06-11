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Home / United States / US CENTCOM disables oil tanker in Gulf of Oman over alleged blockade violation

US CENTCOM disables oil tanker in Gulf of Oman over alleged blockade violation

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], June 11 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that its forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly violated an ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

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It said that precision munitions were used to target the vessel's engine room after repeated non-compliance by the crew. It added that eight non-compliant vessels have been disabled, 134 ships redirected, and 42 humanitarian vessels allowed to pass since the blockade began on April 13.

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In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, "At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman."

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"A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces. CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13," the statement read.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said that its forces have begun launching additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

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It also stated that the action is in response to continued and "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.

In a post on X, the official account of US Central Command shared, "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defence strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

Citing Iranian media Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera reported fresh explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, noting that the blasts were linked to an incident in the eastern part of the city. Additional explosions were also reported in several other locations, including the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, as well as Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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