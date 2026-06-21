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Home / United States / US Centcom says Iran does not control Hormuz after Tehran closes strait over Israeli strikes in Lebanon

US Centcom says Iran does not control Hormuz after Tehran closes strait over Israeli strikes in Lebanon

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) said that Iran does not exercise control over the Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions remain high in the region after heightened military developments linked to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, following which the Islamic Republic announced the closure of the strategic waterway.

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According to remarks shared by a CENTCOM spokesperson with Al Jazeera Arabic, Iran does not control the strategic waterway, which is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy supplies.

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The spokesperson further stated that US forces are closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the continued and uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the region, as reported by Al Jazeera Arabic.

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The Central Command also emphasised that maintaining safe navigation and protecting commercial shipping remain its primary objectives in the area.

This comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier in the day announced the closure of the strait following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which the Islamic Republic stated was a violation of the ceasefire agreement as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the US and Iran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

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According to Iranian broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Navy, in a statement, warned vessels not to approach the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the strategic waterway has been closed.

The IRGC Navy's Public Relations department linked the move to what it described as the "crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon" and alleged violations by the United States of commitments related to a ceasefire.

"Considering the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and the violation of America's commitments to establish a ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all vessels," the statement said.

The IRGC Navy further cautioned ships against entering the area, warning of potential security risks.

"It is emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and vessels should not approach the Strait of Hormuz; otherwise, their security will be at risk," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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