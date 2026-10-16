US: Condemnation for Indian-hate motivated Hindu Temple shooting plot grows, accused professed Neo-Nazi ideology

Aurora (Illinois) [US], October 16 (ANI): An alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, has drawn widespread condemnation from US lawmakers, local officials and the Indian government, with investigators citing evidence of neo-Nazi and extremist ideology linked to the accused.

The case involves 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested after authorities received information on October 11 about a potential mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple in Aurora.

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According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators recovered a document outlining an alleged attack plan, along with firearms and tactical equipment.

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According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities found a manifesto attributed to Paporakis, titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto),” containing statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies. Police also reported recovering weapons, hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment, body armour and a patch bearing imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

The New York Post reported that prosecutors alleged the accused had openly identified as a white supremacist and expressed an eagerness to kill Indian people.

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The manifesto allegedly described Indians, Jewish people and Black people as “subhumans” and outlined a plan to kill as many of them as possible.

Paporakis faces one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 30, according to the New York Post.

The alleged plot has taken on added significance after US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi revealed that he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged attack was attempted.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi condemned the alleged targeting of Indian Americans and called for collective action against racial hatred and white supremacy.

“My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk,” he said.

Warning against ignoring threats of hate-motivated violence, the Congressman added, “The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) also condemned the alleged plot, describing it as evidence of the threat white supremacist ideology poses to minority communities and places of worship.

“This plot exposes the very real danger white supremacist ideology poses to our communities and houses of worship, and it cannot be viewed in isolation,” CAPAC said in a leadership statement.

The caucus also cited a report by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), released on September 28, which documented a sharp increase in online hate targeting South Asian Americans.

According to the report, monthly anti-South Asian hate on X increased by 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026, while more than half a million anti-South Asian posts appeared on the platform between January 2025 and June 2026.

The report found that racist and dehumanising content frequently targeted South Asians across national, religious and ethnic identities, with Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims often subjected to interchangeable stereotypes.

The Indian government has also expressed concern over the alleged plot.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the incident as particularly disturbing and urged US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for those responsible to be brought to justice and for necessary measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents.

At the local level, Aurora Mayor John Laesch strongly condemned the alleged plot, emphasising that no one should face threats or intimidation for practising their religion.

In a statement shared by the City of Aurora on X, Laesch said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by reports that members of a Hindu temple had been targeted.

“No one should ever feel threatened, unsafe, or attacked for freely practicing their faith or attending a place of worship. While I am grateful that the attack did not occur, the plot itself is completely unacceptable. Let me be clear: hate has no place in our community,” he said.

Laesch also acknowledged the role of the individual who alerted authorities and the law enforcement agencies that responded to the threat, expressing solidarity with the affected temple and the wider Hindu community.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker similarly condemned the alleged plot, calling for the protection of the Indian American community and people of all faiths.

“Hate has no home in Illinois. We must condemn the rise in violence against the Indian American community facing this nation that, thanks to Illinoisans, did not emerge in Aurora. I remain committed to ensuring that all faiths receive the safety, dignity, and peace they deserve,” Pritzker said in a post on X.

The alleged plot has prompted renewed calls from elected representatives and community leaders to confront anti-Indian hatred, religious bigotry and white supremacist extremism, while ensuring the safety of people at places of worship.

The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings will determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot and the charges against the accused. (ANI)

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