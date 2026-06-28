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Home / United States / US conducts more strikes against Iran after attack on Panama-flagged tanker

US conducts more strikes against Iran after attack on Panama-flagged tanker

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], June 28 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time), at the Commander in Chief, US President Donald Trump's direction.

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After yesterday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time). The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.

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CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

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Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Ibrahim alFiqar said in a series of posts on X, "You targeted sovereignty, so expect a practical response that will change the equations. You miscalculated, and our patience has run out... so prepare for a long, endless night. You have crossed all lines, and our decision is not just talk; the coming hours will speak for our strength."

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