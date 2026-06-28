US conducts more strikes against Iran after attack on Panama-flagged tanker

Florida [US], June 28 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time), at the Commander in Chief, US President Donald Trump's direction.
After yesterday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time). The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.
CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.
Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added.
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 27, 2026
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Ibrahim alFiqar said in a series of posts on X, "You targeted sovereignty, so expect a practical response that will change the equations. You miscalculated, and our patience has run out... so prepare for a long, endless night. You have crossed all lines, and our decision is not just talk; the coming hours will speak for our strength."
You miscalculated, and our patience has run out... so prepare for a long, endless night.
You targeted sovereignty, so expect a practical response that will change the equations.
— العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 27, 2026
— العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 27, 2026
This comes after Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran of launching several drones into its territory, saying the attack violated its sovereignty and threatened efforts to preserve peace in the region.
The reported drone strike took place just hours after the United States and Iran traded military strikes for the first time since the implementation of a ceasefire meant to conclude the recent hostilities in West Asia.
In an official statement, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as an attack by "several Iranian drones" early on Saturday morning. The ministry stated that the incident represented a "flagrant violation" of Bahrain's sovereignty, while accusing Tehran of undermining ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)