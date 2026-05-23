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Home / United States / US Congressman Krishnamoorthi thanks participants of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi thanks participants of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

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ANI
Updated At : 04:00 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Friday thanked all those who celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

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Krishnamoorthi said that during this time, all the contributions Asian Americans have made to the country are celebrated.

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In a post on X, he said, "As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, I'm grateful for everyone celebrating the contributions Asian Americans have made to our country and standing up against bigotry and hate. At a time when even some in Congress target Asian Americans based on where they were born, we must remember: *E pluribus unum* -- out of many, one."

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White House stated in a statement, "This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we celebrate the resilience, devotion, and patriotism of Americans whose heritage spans the Pacific and whose tremendous contributions have helped build the greatest Nation the world has ever known."

Throughout our Nation's 250 glorious years of freedom and independence, countless Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made tremendous contributions to our national story, the White House statement read.

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From the more than 77,000 brave service members defending our freedoms in the Armed Forces and the countless small business owners fueling our economy to the talented doctors who are making our country healthy again and the technological innovators driving our industries into the future, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have strengthened every facet of American life, as per the statement.

We are forging powerful trade deals with our Asian and Pacific partners, which are expanding our access to key markets, strengthening supply chains, and securing better opportunities for American workers of every background, the statement says further.

This month, as we honor the enduring contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, we pledge to work toward a radiant American future that is guided by faith, driven by hope, motivated by hard work, and uplifted by an unwavering belief in the greatness of our Nation, the statement says. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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