US Congressman Ro Khanna throws weight behind Van Hollen for Democrat majority leader role

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has backed US Senator Chris Van Hollen's bid to challenge incumbent Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, saying the party needs new leadership to deliver the change demanded by American voters.

Calling on every Democratic senator to support Van Hollen, Khanna said the Maryland senator would commit to ending funding for the Iran war, allowing a vote on Medicare for All and eliminating US aid to Israel.

In a post on X, Khanna said, “I am calling on every Democratic Senator to support @ChrisVanHollen for Majority Leader. He will commit to: End funding for the Iran war, Allow a vote on Medicare For All, Zero out aid to Israel. This is a time for new leadership.”

In a video message, Khanna reiterated his support for Van Hollen, urging Democratic senators, including those he had campaigned for, to back his leadership challenge against Schumer.

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“Chris Van Hollen just announced for Majority Leader against Chuck Schumer. I'm calling on every Democratic Senator, including the ones I campaigned for, to support Chris Van Hollen. Chris will fight to actually end the funding for this war in Iran and to zero out the aid to Israel, and Chris will allow for a vote on Medicare for All,” Khanna said.

He added that he had been among the first lawmakers to call for Schumer to step aside, arguing that Van Hollen's election would provide an opportunity for a change in leadership in the Senate.

Khanna's endorsement comes as Van Hollen gathers support from several Democratic lawmakers after announcing his intention to challenge Schumer for the party's top Senate leadership position.

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Senator Bernie Sanders and newly elected Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed have also endorsed Van Hollen's bid.

Sanders, an independent senator who caucuses with Democrats, said American voters wanted a party that would challenge powerful special interests and the billionaire class while standing up for working families.

“The American people voted for change. They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families. That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats,” Sanders said.

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El-Sayed also backed Van Hollen, saying the election results reflected a demand for bold leadership. He said he had supported Van Hollen for the role as early as April because of his experience and willingness to lead with courage.

Speaking to MS NOW, Van Hollen said his decision to contest the leadership position was driven by the public's demand for broader political and economic change.

“This is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people,” he said, adding that voters had rejected President Donald Trump and his corruption, wars and policies while also demanding an economic system that works for ordinary Americans.

Van Hollen also criticised Schumer for supporting establishment candidates in Democratic primaries, arguing that the party's leadership should focus on defeating Republicans.

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, has maintained that he has sufficient support to retain the position.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said in a post on X.

Democratic senators are expected to vote in December to decide their leadership for the next Congress. The vote will be held behind closed doors and requires a simple majority of the caucus. While Schumer, who has led the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017, remains favored to retain the position of Democratic leader. Still, it’s likely to be the most serious challenge he has gotten for the job. (ANI)

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