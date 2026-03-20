icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / US destroying Iranian mine-laying vessels to prevent chokehold on Hormuz Strait, say military officials

US destroying Iranian mine-laying vessels to prevent chokehold on Hormuz Strait, say military officials

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): As the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf is in its third week, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, thus deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait.

Advertisement

Underlining how the US CENTCOM continues to achieve its military objectives, Gen Dan Caine said, " We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine layers and the pressure will continue."

Advertisement

He further said that the A-10 Warthog has also been deployed along with AH-64 Apaches to "hunt and kill" Iranian vessels in the Straits of Hormuz.

Advertisement

He said, "The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz. In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank, and they continue to work on the southern side."

As per ABC News, the A-10 has been in service since the 1970s and is the Air Force's workhorse that provides close air support, able to attack enemy forces within close proximity of U.S. troops. With its signature weapon being a 30mm chain gun, a massive automatic weapon able to fire up to 4,200 rounds per minute, according to General Dynamics, the weapon's manufacturer.

Advertisement

ABC News reported citing a US Navy spokesperson that two of the Navy's three warships with counter-mine capabilities that are based in the Middle East, usually stationed in Bahrain, were in a different theater for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday,

Citing military experts, it added that Marines who are deploying to the region could take part in ground raids to target assets, such as missile and drone depots, along Iran's coasts that could otherwise be troublesome for U.S. and commercial vessels.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said the United States remains "on plan" in its war against Iran but declined to provide a definitive timeline for when the conflict would end, stressing that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts