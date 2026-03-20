US destroying Iranian mine-laying vessels to prevent chokehold on Hormuz Strait, say military officials

Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): As the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf is in its third week, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, thus deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait.

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Underlining how the US CENTCOM continues to achieve its military objectives, Gen Dan Caine said, " We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine layers and the pressure will continue."

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He further said that the A-10 Warthog has also been deployed along with AH-64 Apaches to "hunt and kill" Iranian vessels in the Straits of Hormuz.

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He said, "The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz. In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank, and they continue to work on the southern side."

As per ABC News, the A-10 has been in service since the 1970s and is the Air Force's workhorse that provides close air support, able to attack enemy forces within close proximity of U.S. troops. With its signature weapon being a 30mm chain gun, a massive automatic weapon able to fire up to 4,200 rounds per minute, according to General Dynamics, the weapon's manufacturer.

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ABC News reported citing a US Navy spokesperson that two of the Navy's three warships with counter-mine capabilities that are based in the Middle East, usually stationed in Bahrain, were in a different theater for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday,

Citing military experts, it added that Marines who are deploying to the region could take part in ground raids to target assets, such as missile and drone depots, along Iran's coasts that could otherwise be troublesome for U.S. and commercial vessels.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said the United States remains "on plan" in its war against Iran but declined to provide a definitive timeline for when the conflict would end, stressing that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump. (ANI)

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